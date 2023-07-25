Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals First Look at Episode 17

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back on the air, and its second cour hit the ground running. Ichigo Kurosaki is busy training while the Soul King's Palace is under siege. Yhwach's army has made its move once again against our Soul Reapers, so everyone from Shinji to Hitsugaya is on the frontlines. Now, the show is preparing for episode 17 to drop, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just released its first look at the update.

As you can see below, the next episode of Bleach will put director Shinichiro Ueda to work. Shinji is still battling Yhwach's forces after finally bringing his Bankai to life. It seems everyone in the Soul Society is being brought to task, and that includes the members of Squad 0. Even the Soul King's personal army is sweating, and things are only going to get worse for our Shinigami.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War #17 Preview & Staff



-Screenplay: Masaki Hiramatsu



-Storyboard: Shinichiro Ueda



-Episode Director: Shinichiro Ueda



Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War #17 Preview & Staff

-Screenplay: Masaki Hiramatsu

-Storyboard: Shinichiro Ueda

-Episode Director: Shinichiro Ueda

-Chief Animation Director: Kiyoshi Komatsubara

As you can imagine, hopes are high for this episode of Bleach, and the reason why may surprise you. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has featured a number of episode directors, but Ueda is one of the best. His vision to date has been impeccable, so Studio Pierrot has a lot riding on episode 17 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Without Ichigo around, some fans have been quick to critique the anime, but Ueda has the ability to turn things around for the fandom.

If you are not caught up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, its first batch of episodes went live last year, and July marked the return of Ichigo to television. You can watch Bleach's new series as well as its original anime on Hulu or Disney+ depending on your region. As for the manga, Bleach has been done for years, and you can binge Tite Kubo's hit series on the Shonen Jump app. For more details on Bleach, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this latest Bleach arc? Do you think Thousand-Year Blood War is doing the manga justice?