Netflix's One Piece: Ilia Isorelýs Paulino Is Ready to Revisit Alvida in Season 2

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino took on the role of Alvida in One Piece's live-action adaptation, as the series stuck close to the events of the original manga series. As fans who have followed the Straw Hat Pirates' story know, Alvida returns quickly following Arlong's defeat as a part of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' visit to Loguetown. Since we last saw Alvida proposing a team-up with the clown pirate Buggy in the live-action series, it would seem that Paulino is preparing to take on both sides of her character in season two.

Alvida holds a special place in the One Piece franchise thanks to "Iron Mace" being the first evil swashbuckler that Monkey D. Luffy would fight in his quest to become the King of the Pirates. Thanks to ingesting the Sube Sube no Mi Devil Fruit, Alvida has the power to make have attacks slide off her form, effectively making her skin slippery in doing so. In the manga and anime series, the female pirate is able to shed pounds in doing so, creating a very different-looking Alvida when she teams up with Buggy to take down Luffy and his newly formed pirate crew. Should the second live-action series follow the manga to the letter, expect Alvida to return in the first episode of season two.

Alvida Will Look Different in One Piece's Second Season

Loguetown will see the Straw Hats visiting the town where Gol D. Roger died, the former King of the Pirates who asked for would-be pirates to find his treasure, the One Piece. In a new social media post, Paulino has shared new photos that show that she is ready to take on the slimmer side of her character when the Netflix live-action adaptation returns.

Netflix has yet to reveal when One Piece's live-action second season will arrive on its platform, but filming is set to start this summer. Aside from Alvida's return, the season will most likely feature the introductions of characters such as Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Princess Vivi, Crocodile, Ace, and more.

What are you most looking forward to seeing when the live-action One Piece return?