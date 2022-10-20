Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Episode 3 Stills

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the air at last, and it should go without saying that fans are hyped. After more than a decade, Ichigo Kurosaki has returned to the screen where he belongs. This week, Bleach carried on its top-notch reputation with a trip to Hueco Mundo, and now we have been given our first look at episode 3.

As you can see below, a few new images of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War have gone live, and they cover what's to come in its next episode. The anime set up a major conflict, after all, and Ichigo is going to be at the center of it. Hueco Mundo has been overtaken, and a truly despicable Quincy is ready to fight Ichigo now that the Soul Reaper has come to investigate the realm. But with Nel at his side, there is no telling how well Ichigo can fight.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War #3 Preview & Staff



-Screenplay: Tomohisa Taguchi



-Storyboard: Hikaru Yamaguchi



-Episode Director: Hodaka Kuramoto



-Chief Animation Director: Kumiko Takayanagi



-Animation Director: Natsuko Suzuki, Maki Kouno#BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW

The Story So Far

Of course, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fans on edge after its latest episode, so this preview of episode three does scratch their itch. The stills show off everyone from Ichigo to Chad and even Captain Yamamoto back in the Soul Society. Of course, the stills also highlight the Quincy that Ichigo is about to fight, and episode two already showed the world how violent they are.

Clearly, things are not right in the world of Bleach, and Ichigo must now put together the pieces of what's going on. Urahara warned the Soul Reaper the goings on in Hueco Mundo, the Soul Society, and the World of the Living are all connected. It seems like the Quincy have some sort of plot in mind, and given how Uryu was acting in episode two, fans aren't sure who all Ichigo can trust nowadays.

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach's new anime is streaming on Hulu exclusively in the United States while Disney+ handles the franchise in other markets. Currently, Latin America and some parts of Europe have not been granted access to Bleach, but Disney+ has informed netizens the issue is being looked into.

What do you think about this latest peek at Bleach? Are you like the anime's latest series so far?