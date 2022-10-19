Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Drops New Arrancar Key Art

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is running at full steam as it gets into the titular war promised for the revival anime series, and the newest episode is highlighting the key Arrancars we got to see in action with some special art debuted during the episode! This new anime series has been adapting the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and things kicked off in the premiere with a surprise attack from a new enemy. But as seen with the newest episode of the series, it wasn't just the Soul Society that was in danger from this new army.

Episode 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War updated fans on how Hueco Mundo has been doing, and unfortunately the region has been wiped out by the mysterious group that had attacked the Soul Society in the premiere. During all of this some of the surviving Arrancar, including the Tres Bestias of Emilou Apacci, Franceska Mila Rose, and Cyan Sung-Sun, got into the action to defend their home. To celebrate seeing these favorites in action again after all this time, the series' commercial break title cards showed off not only new art for them, but for Hueco Mundo too. Check it out below:

The Tres Bestias are Back!

Episode 2 brought the Tres Bestias back to the scene shortly after this new army, dubbed the Wandenreich, attacked Hueco Mundo and took the former third Espada, Tier Harribel, into their custody. The three Arrancar were upset at the fact that so much damage had been done without them around, and decided to jump into the action fairly quickly and took out a number of the invaders that had killed their comrades before. But as soon revealed, they didn't do so well in their fight either.

This is only the start of the massive conflict between all three regions of the afterlife realms, and these are far from the only Arrancar that we will get to see in action as the final arc of the anime continues. But at the same time, it's also setting up many more characters for the kind of bloody end that the Tres Bestias got for their big return. How are you liking Bleach's new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!