Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 5 Releases First Details

The Thousand Year Blood War took little time to up the stakes for the Soul Society, as Bleach's heroes have begun to realize just how terrifying the Wandenreich are as the new antagonists have brutally cut their way through Shinigami and the Arrancar alike. With the latest episode putting Ichigo Kurosaki into a terrifying new state where he seems to be separated from his friends and allies, new details are emerging for episode five of the Shonen anime series that will only make things worse for the protectors of the afterlife.

Bleach's large cast of characters has been represented well enough in the earliest episodes of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, with episode four taking the opportunity to revisit some familiar Soul Reapers, but much to the heroes' detriment. With the top captains of Soul Society discovering that the Sternritter have the ability to steal Bankais, a major advantage has been lost for the Shinigami in this fight that could prove to be their last. While Ichigo Kurosaki seemingly had the ability to dodge the Wandenreich's ability to steal Bankais, his defeated opponent unleashed a surprise attack that trapped the substitute Soul Reaper in a dimensional pocket that only allows him to watch from a distance as the Soul Society remains under siege.

The Thousand Year Blood War is Heating Up

The fifth episode title for Bleach's new season has been revealed as "Wrath as a Lightning", which might hint at the terrifying strength of the Wandenreich, as the Quincy renegades have already taken more than a few Bankais in their primary assault on Soul Society.

Though Bankais have been stolen in record time over these past few episodes, this doesn't mean that the Soul Society is still out of the game entirely, even with Ichigo now trapped in a pocket dimension. Luckily, a major brawler on the Soul Reapers' side just so happens to not rely on a Bankai for his battles, as Kenpachi hasn't been focused on much in this new season, though we would expect that he'll be a pivotal part in fighting back against the Sternritter.

What do you think of the Thousand Year Blood War so far? Do you think Soul Society stands a chance in this fight without the use of their Bankais?

