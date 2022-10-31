Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Hypes Halloween With New Rukia Art

Bleach is back in the headlines at last, and we have the anime's long-awaited comeback to thank. This month, fans were reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki on the screen as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War launched. The anime brought back legends like Masashi Kudo to make sure Ichigo's return went smoothly, and the artist is now hyping Halloween with some special Rukia art.

As you can see below, the artist decided it was time to mash up two of his latest projects in honor of Halloween. Kudo brought Rukia to fans in a new painting, but rather than her usual robes, the Soul Reaper is living their best life in a Burn the Witch uniform.

Rukia illustration in a burn the witch outfit by Masashi Kudo pic.twitter.com/DxrSa7ree2 — bleach girls archive (@bleachgirlss) October 30, 2022

Worlds Collide

Of course, the crossover has fans geeking out, and there are a few reasons as to why. Any present from Kudo is met with applause, and the fact this art focuses on Rukia makes it all the better. After all, the Soul Reaper is one of the biggest in Bleach. They haven't made much of a splash in Thousand-Year Blood War, but Rukia's time is coming. And when they reunite with Ichigo, fans are going to go wild.

The other point of celebration comes in Burn the Witch and its ties to Bleach. Kubo began the supernatural short a few years back, and the short does tie into Bleach at the end. Its fantastical world acts as a different sect of the Soul Society, so the one Ichigo knows isn't the only one there is. And if Rukia were to swap departments, well – this could become her uniform.

If you are not yet caught up on Bleach, you can find the original series on Hulu stateside while the new anime simulcasts there each week. Fans outside of the United States can binge Bleach on Disney+, so for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this latest Halloween tribute? Are you keeping up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.