Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Overshot Everyone's Expectations With Episode 6

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has seen some major casualties take place in its first six episodes, with the return of Ichigo and the Soul Society pitting the Shinigami against the Wandenreich, an off-shoot of the Quincy family. In the anime adaptation's latest episode, the head of the Soul Reapers, Yamamoto, fought against the head of the Sternritter, Yhwach, and unfortunately, things aren't looking good for the elderly Reaper, and in turn, the Soul Society as a whole. Regardless, fans are attempting to wrap their minds around the fiery episode.

Yamamoto hasn't revealed his true power in the history of Bleach, with this recent installment seeing the elderly leader unveiling his Bankai, which helped him in bringing to life all those who had fallen before his sword. Returning as his skeleton army, Yamamoto sent his scores of victims at Yhwach, with it being revealed that the elderly Soul Reaper's opponent was in fact a doppelganger. When the real Yhwach entered the picture, he was able to steal Yamamoto's Bankai and used it to deliver a blow that might have just killed the elderly Shinigami and left the Soul Society without one of their strongest members moving forward.

Was this latest episode your favorite of the Thousand Year Blood War so far? Do you think the Soul Reapers stand a chance without its leader? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.