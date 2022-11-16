Bleach Cliffhanger Teases Yhwach's Real Power

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off a surprising new phase of the fight against a string of invaders in the Soul Society, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the anime is teasing the kind of real power the Sternritter leader Yhwach truly has at his disposal. As the new anime series kicked off with a mysterious new enemy declaring war on the Soul Society, it was soon revealed that their leader would be a lot more difficult to deal with than the Soul Reapers expected. Now that the war has kicked off in full, it's been proven to be very true.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's newest episode saw Head Captain Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto take on the Sternritter leader Yhwach by showing off the power his Bankai had to unleash. But as the episode came to an end, it's revealed that Yamamoto wasn't fighter Yhwach at all and instead the Sternritter leader is much stronger than Yamamoto could ever deal with. Now the leader is showing off what he can really do by taking out a major heavy hitter as the episode came to an end.

This scene right here made my jaw drop. Just shows how smart and calculated Yhwach actually is. Taking notes from Aizen I see🔥 #BLEACH pic.twitter.com/aazZruSA3c — Mars. (@AwayOnMarss00__) November 14, 2022

How Strong is Yhwach?

Episode 6 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War saw Yamamoto doing whatever he could to eliminate Yhwach, and the Sternritter leader appears to be defeated. It's soon enough that the real Yhwach emerges and reveals that he had been distracting Yamamoto while he enacted his real plan during the invasion. Catching Yamamoto by surprise, he steals Yamamoto's Bankai and reveals that he was the only one who could actually handle the power of such an explosive Bankai.

After stealing Yamamoto's power, Yhwach summons a giant sword made out of Reishi and uses it to seemingly wipe out the Head Captain as the episode comes to an end. Not only was he strong enough to completely sneak through the Soul Society undetected, but he's much stronger than the clone version we saw in action fighting on equal terms with Yamamoto. If he's able to take out the Head Captain, it definitely frightens for what he can do in the coming episodes.

