Bleach Animator Celebrates Rangiku's Return in New Sketch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally kicked off the titular war between the Soul Reapers and the surprisingly powerful Quincies with its latest episode, and one of the animators behind the series is celebrating Rengiku Matsumoto's big anime comeback with a cool new sketch! Fans had been asking to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series animated for over a decade because it features some of the biggest and coolest moments from the fan favorite characters in the series overall. Now that the new series has started, even more fans are beginning to see why the wait was so tough.

The first few episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War have been steadily reintroducing the massive cast, and been setting up the wave of new enemies filling the ranks of the Wandenreich now invading Soul Society. With this invasion bringing back Rangiku and many of the Soul Reaper Captains to the spotlight as they begin their fight, Leo Kawamoto, one of the animators on the series has celebrated this latest episode with a cool new sketch showing off the fan favorite fighter with fans on Twitter. Check it out:

How Does Rangiku Come Back In Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

With the previous episode of the series seeing the Sternritter break through to Soul Society in pillars of flaming Reishi, Episode 4 of the series officially kicks off the fights between the Captains and these mysterious new enemies. The Quincies had annihilated a huge amount of the Soul Reaper's ranks through just the first wave of the invasion alone, and things are getting even tougher as each of the Captains realize that their new opponents are much stronger than they might be able to handle.

Rangiku accompanies Toshiro Hitsugaya during his fight, but when his Bankai is stolen, she plays her first major role in the war. She's stunned when Toshiro's Bankai is taken, but he orders her to use Tenteikura to alert the rest of the squads that the enemy can steal their Bankai. With this being her first major moment in the war, now it remains to be seen how she factors into the rest of the fights as the new anime continues this long awaited war.

