Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Perfectly Recreated the Manga's Best Meme

Bleach is finally back for new episodes adapting the Thousand-Year Blood War arc that fans have been waiting a long time to see, and the first episode of its big comeback has perfectly recreated one of the most memorable memes from the manga series! Tite Kubo's original manga never quite got the full anime due as fans had hoped since it was cancelled before the final arc of the manga got adapted, but after a decade of waiting, the final arc is finally coming to life. That means that scenes fans have been waiting for are coming to life too.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the final arc of the original series with the anime's newest episode, and it kicked off the full war between the Soul Reapers and a huge new enemy. Ichigo Kurosaki was already brought into the fray when a new enemy makes his way into his home, and the fan favorite action hero responds in the way many would expect. It's become one of the most memorable panels from the final arc of the manga, and now it's finally come to life in the way fans have been wishing for years:

Anime vs Manga. This ICONIC scene #BLEACHTYBW ✨ pic.twitter.com/WqrYiok5Nm — daily team Karakura (@TeamKarakura) October 10, 2022

While this moment was definitely comical as it was Ichigo's first real introduction to the next big enemy coming in the anime, it also got very serious quickly as this new enemy had a strange new weapon that tried (but thankfully failed) to steal Ichigo's Bankai when he had activated it. It's a tease of the kind of trouble coming for the Soul Reapers moving foward, and if you wanted to see more, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in action with its new episodes.

The series will be streaming its new episodes with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans) alongside the new episodes hitting Japan. Bleach's new series will be running for quite a long stretch of episodes, and that's likely going to be good news for all of the fans who have been waiting this past decade to see the anime reach its proper conclusion.

What did you think of seeing this famous Bleach meme make its way to the anime's premiere? What did you think of Bleach's anime comeback overall? Does it make it you excited to see the rest of the series?