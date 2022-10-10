Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Premiere Is Number One With Fans

Bleach fans have been holding out hope for a long time that the anime would come back with new episodes someday, and that has been reflected in the fact that the premiere episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is number one with fans all over again! It's been over a decade since the first anime adaptation was cut short, and through the years fans had been anxiously eager to see the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the series adapted and get its proper due. Now with the franchise celebrating its 21st Anniversary, the anime is back in full force with new episodes.

It's been such a long wait, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War had been such a highly anticipated release of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, that there was a ton of pressure put on the anime's first episode. Not only did the series take over social media well ahead of the new episode's premiere, but it's continuing to take over the world as more fans get to check out the new anime for themselves. And thankfully, the response has been positive to the series' big comeback as well.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's big anime comeback episode, and let us know what you think? How did you like Bleach's return to anime? Does it make you excited to see the rest of the series in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!