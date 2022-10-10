Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Premiere Is Number One With Fans
Bleach fans have been holding out hope for a long time that the anime would come back with new episodes someday, and that has been reflected in the fact that the premiere episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is number one with fans all over again! It's been over a decade since the first anime adaptation was cut short, and through the years fans had been anxiously eager to see the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the series adapted and get its proper due. Now with the franchise celebrating its 21st Anniversary, the anime is back in full force with new episodes.
It's been such a long wait, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War had been such a highly anticipated release of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, that there was a ton of pressure put on the anime's first episode. Not only did the series take over social media well ahead of the new episode's premiere, but it's continuing to take over the world as more fans get to check out the new anime for themselves. And thankfully, the response has been positive to the series' big comeback as well.
my babies have come home 😭😭😭 #BLEACH pic.twitter.com/N63XAZacux— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 10, 2022
Read on to see what fans are saying about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's big anime comeback episode, and let us know what you think? How did you like Bleach's return to anime? Does it make you excited to see the rest of the series in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Number One Still Hits!
Y con "Number One" de fondo.#BLEACH pic.twitter.com/uk35BCx2ZG— Fex (@Fex_x_) October 9, 2022
What a Start
The production quality is top tier and that was a great start#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/A7lhcWdbPj— ゲタ帽子🇳🇱 Road To 4K (@Geta_Boshi_) October 10, 2022
Nothing But Highlights
This is the Highlight of bleach tybw episode 1 Ichigo is HIM#BLEACH #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/eHYyipl1bj— Wazy hemisphere Megafan (@yipsigoon) October 9, 2022
Cool Art for a Cool Comeback!
BLEACH is back!!!!#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/LxRf165Qla— みたらし (@mitarashi0000) October 10, 2022
Exceeds All Expectations
Episode was phenomenal. Exceeded all of my high expectations. #BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW #Bleach pic.twitter.com/G3iqjTZqRr— Cedy (@NotCedyy) October 9, 2022
Did You Cut Out of Work Too?
Me telling my boss I have to leave early to catch the Premier of the #Bleach TYBW Anime: pic.twitter.com/mzQYBqplVK— Zack Brangen💀🍓 (@ZBrag101) October 9, 2022
Never Disappoints
Bleach never disappoints❤👹🎖 #BLEACHTYBW #BLEACH #ICHIGO #anime pic.twitter.com/Ia0Kvno1ce— ilov3.motheo (@MotheoLoago) October 10, 2022
It's Really Back!
BLEACH IS BACK 😭🤗#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime #ichigo #orihime #ichihime #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/KBclBCPLos— Ichihime pics 💜 (@ichihimepics) October 9, 2022
In For a Wild Ride
Episode 1, everything was amazing. Voice acting, direction, animation, aesthetic, just EVERYTHING. It really feels like a dream that it came back, i have no words to describe my happiness right now. We're in for a ride, we have 51 more episodes of this type of greatness #BLEACH pic.twitter.com/luCoM6PsvQ— 🌗 (@TensaLala) October 10, 2022
Never Get Tired of It
I will never get tired of seeing this scene again 🔥 #BLEACH #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/GZMSRHeMbP— HakuryuuShin 🐉🍀 (@HakuryuuShin_) October 10, 2022