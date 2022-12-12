Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Hypes Part 1's Finale With Special Trailer

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the final episodes of its first cour for the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series is hyping up its next finale with a special new trailer celebrating the new anime's run so far! It's been over a decade of fans asking for what seemed like the impossible, and now we are somehow ten weeks into the run of the new anime finally taking on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga. Thankfully it's far from over, but it's going to come to an end for a little while as it reaches its first real climax of the final arc.

With the newest episode setting the stage for some big looks into Ichigo Kurosaki's past as he tries to figure out his "roots," it was revealed by the series that the finale for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 will actually involve the final two episodes airing back to back. This means that there will be a slight wait before we get to see how it all comes to an end, but a special new trailer is looking back on the ten episodes thus far in a super cool way. Check it out below:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's Upcoming Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episodes 11 and 12 will be airing together on December 26th, and will be streaming on Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in other territories). This means that the series will be skipping a week before coming back for these final episodes. But it also means that these final episodes will be bringing Part 1 of the series to an end with a bang. As the first cour of the series rounds out its run, it's time to look ahead to what could be coming in the next batch of episodes hitting some time next year.

It has yet to be revealed when fans will be able to see Part 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just yet, but after waiting ten years for this anime in general, a few more weeks or potential months certainly won't be too much of an issue. But how are you liking Bleach's new anime run in the weeks so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!