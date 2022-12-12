Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Announces Extended Winter Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is nearing the end of its first cour, and of course, all eyes are on Ichigo ahead of the finale. The Soul Reaper returned to TV in October after a decade away, so it goes without saying he was missed. Now, the hero is facing the Soul Society's wildest threat yet, and it seems the show's winter finale promises to unpack even more action.

After all, we've been given our first details on the finale, and it will launch on December 26th. It will combine episodes 12 and 13 into one, so fans can expect to binge an extended episode once Christmas ends.

【Special Trailer】

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 Finale (Episodes 12 & 13) scheduled for December 26!



✨More: https://t.co/kYgRQfImhS pic.twitter.com/hsRUJK4KzF — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 12, 2022

At this point, fans aren't sure what this finale will have in store, but they know Ichigo will have a lot to deal with when it goes live. After all, the hero has come face to face with Yhwach, and the godly villain has power that puts Aizen to shame. With the Gotei 13 in shambles, Ichigo is the strongest fighter around to carry the army forward, and several surviving Soul Reapers are taking time to train. So when the winter finale launches, you can expect a few of these plot lines to come full circle.

READ MORE: Bleach: Unohana's Dark Backstory Was Hinted Years Ago | Bleach Creator Reveals New Look at First Gotei 13 Captains in Special Art | Bleach Creator Details Their Involvement With Thousand-Year Blood War Anime

Of course, this is not the end of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as we know it. The show has confirmed it will have four cours, and this will finale will mark the end of the first. We do not know if Bleach will continue airing episodes season after season or whether a split will be needed. Bleach will most certainly pass along that news during Jump Festa this weekend or when its winter finale launches. So if you want to keep up with Ichigo and his plans, stay tuned to ComicBook.com!

Are you excited about Bleach's winter finale? Are you keeping up with Thousand-Year Blood War? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.