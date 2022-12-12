Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Unohana's Bankai

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, and it brings one of the series' best fights to an end. Zaraki has kept all eyes on him this month thanks to his big battle with Unohana, and their feud kicked off in the nastiest way. Now, the Soul Reapers have traded blows for the last time, but the fight made sure to debut Unohana's Bankai before wrapping up.

As you can see below, the anime went live with its newest episode, and it put Zaraki in a corner. Unohana fulfilled her promise to continue fighting the younger captain even when he was on the brink of death. After outing her violent past, Unohana was all too happy to heal Zaraki just to cut him down once more. But as he grew stronger, it became necessary for Unohana to debut her Bankai.

Kenpachi Unohana Bankai MINAZUKI pic.twitter.com/OXZdq4YsDf — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 12, 2022

Unohana's Bloody End

Of course, the world knows Unohana as a master swordsman. Her combat experience is far beyond that of Zaraki, and she can tap into her Zanpakuto's Bankai to boot. The form is called Minazuki, and it is released when Unohana slides her palm against the blade to coat it in her own blood. Her blood turns into a viscous liquid that can burn away flesh and bone in an instant. Using her medical abilities, Unohana uses her Bankai to kill and revive Zaraki again and again to challenge his strength. And as you may have guessed, Zaraki gets up each time.

Unohana's Bankai may not be as flashy as Byakuya's own, but it is as deadly as they come. The move is lethal to a fault, and Unohana has found ways to make it even more hellish. By healing foes, she can submit them to her Bankai over and over again, so it goes without saying Unohana is hardcore. And now, it is time for Zaraki to follow in the captain's footsteps.

What do you make of Unohana's Bankai? Do you think Bleach handled the reveal well? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.