When Will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Return With Part 2?

Earlier this week, fans watched as Bleach Brough its latest run to a close. Ichigo Kurosaki bowed out from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just after the holidays, but of course, there is more on the way. The end of part one will lead way to part two in 2023. And thankfully, we know which season Bleach will make its comeback.

So you better go ahead and mark your calendars! Bleach will return to television in July 2023, and it will not be coming to cable alone.

So far, we know Studio Pierrot has plans to release Bleach in July 2023, but we do not have an exact release date. A short teaser was released for the anime's second part, and it looks intense, to say the least. As Ichigo has a new and improved Zanpakuto on his side, part two will follow our hero as he continues to explore the Soul King's home. And as we know, it won't take long for Yhwach to show up with his forces to mess up our heroes' plans.

When Bleach drops next summer, it will be joined by several other long-awaited releases. For one, Jujutsu Kaisen season two is slated to go live in July 2023 alongside Dark Gathering. Later in the cour, The Seven Deadly Sins will release the second half of its 'Grudge of Edinburgh' film series. So obviously, shonen is going to keep busy over the summer.

If you are not caught up with Bleach ahead of this summer comeback, you have plenty of time to watch the anime's new release. Hulu is streaming the series exclusively in the United States while Disney+ handles distribution around the world. And of course, Tite Kubo's manga is available in its entirety either in print or online.

What do you think about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War so far? Are you excited about part two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.