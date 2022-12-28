Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Explains Why Ichigo's Mom Died

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brought the first part of its new anime series' run to an end with some major reveals about the past filling in some of the gaps not known before, and with these reveals explained the real reason why Ichigo Kurosaki's mother, Masaki, died when she apparently had power to defend herself. One of the big reveals of the new anime taking on the final arc of Tite Kubo's manga series was that Ichigo actually had Quincy powers stored in his blood, but it wasn't until the final episodes that we learned that his mother was really a pretty notable Quincy during her youth.

The reveals didn't end there as while Ichigo's mother Masaki was shown to be a capable Quincy capable of quickly taking down a Hollow when the time came for it, but when she needed it the most, she could not draw upon those Quincy abilities. As Ichigo's father Isshin explains to his son, Masaki shouldn't have died from the Grand Fisher hollow as seen from the early events of the anime, but her powers were stolen from her and left her defenseless.

How Did Ichigo's Mom Die?

Episode 12 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War saw Isshin open up about how he first met Ichigo's mother, and the two of them ended up together through some dire circumstances after she first defeating a Hollow and got infected by it. But it turned out that despite all of this trouble that she still had her Quincy abilities, including the highly defensive Blut Vene that should have protected her against the Hollow that had attacked her when Ichigo was a child.

But Isshin explains that when Yhwach was waking up, he had taken all of the Quincy powers from those he deemed inferior. He stripped them away from Masaki (and Uryu's mother Katagiri), and thus she was left vulnerable to the Grand Fisher's attack and lost her life protecting her son. So it turns out that Ichigo's got much deeper ties to Yhwach than first expected, and that's made the upcoming rematch all the more exciting.

