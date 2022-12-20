Bleach Creator Addresses a Soul Society Plot Hole

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War is preparing to take a step back from its weekly release schedule as the first cours draws to a close. While the fight against the Wandenreich has left the Soul Society struggling with the sheer amount of casualties inflicted on them, one of the biggest battles was the one that saw Kenpachi battle against the former holder of his title, Unohana. In a recent interview, Bleach creator Tite Kubo addressed a major plot hole when it came to the Shinigami who was a part of the original thirteen captains.

Unfortunately for Unohana, she won't be telling her origin story as she died while fighting against Kenpachi in a bid to make him stronger in the re-match against the Sternritter. With the final moments of their battle hinting at the idea that Kenpachi is about to awaken his Bankai for the first time in Bleach's anime history, she has seemingly accomplished her goal but lost her life as a result. Originally titled the "greatest villain in the history of Soul Society" in Bleach's manga, there is a lot of backstory that Kubo addresses in this new interview.

Bleach: Plot Hole Year War

In a recent interview, Kubo stated that this backstory, which never found its way into the pages of Bleach's manga, would also not be told in the anime as per the studio's plans while adding that the idea of it remaining a mystery was just as enticing as being told from the get-go of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc:

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc anime adaptation is slated to have over fifty episodes in total, documenting this wild new chapter for Ichigo and his friends. While the series has yet to reveal when it will return, there are plenty more big moments that are set to take place in the fight between the Wandenreich and the Shinigami, especially if it continues to follow the events that played out in the manga which brought Bleach's manga to an end.

Would you love to see Unohana's back story explored before Bleach's latest anime series ends? Do you think we might see Kenpachi's Bankai before this first cours comes to its conclusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.