New Bleach Trailer Teases Grimmjow's Return

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 is set to make landfall in 2024. Following the bloody, brutal battles of Part 2, the Soul Society is leaving everything on the line in an attempt to take down Yhwach, the leader of the Wadenreich who has the Soul King in his sights. While some old favorites like Ichigo Kurosaki, Orihime, and other Shinigami are waging war on the battlefield, one particular Arrancar has been featured in the latest trailer for the Blood War as Grimmjow is aiming to return.

The Arrancar was previously one of the biggest threats that the Soul Society had to face, each of them being supernatural beings that were once Hollows but became something more. During the Shinigamis' fight against this collective, Grimmjow established himself as an arch-rival to Ichigo Kurosaki, having a personality that is just as loud as the shonen protagonist. When the Sternritter began their quest to destroy the Soul Society and overtake the afterlife, the Arrancar found themselves being targeted as something of a warm-up for the Soul Reapers. Luckily, Grimmjow was able to escape a potential demise, lending a hand to Ichigo and company, but is sure to take more of a lead if the recent trailer is anything to work on.

Grimmjow's Thousand-Year Blood War Return

While Grimmjow might have increased his power since he fought against Ichigo Kurosaki in the earlier days of Bleach, he still has a long way to go to pose a threat to Yhwach. The Sternritter have already dealt a major blow to the "Royal Guard" of the Soul Society, the strongest representatives of the Shinigami who protect the Soul King. When the third part of the Blood War arrives, expect some more bloody battles.

At present, the third part of the Thousand-Year Blood War has yet to confirm its release date. Studio Pierrot, the animation house that has been with Bleach since the beginning, will return for both this and the final part of the series. Bleach creator Tite Kubo did weave a new story in recent years that took place following the Blood War, but the mangaka has yet to confirm if the manga will return for new chapters in the near future.

