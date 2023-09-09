Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailers Hype Part 2's Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is gearing up for its final episodes to release later this month, and the anime is hyping up what to expect from the Soul Reapers and the Quncies with some special new trailers showing off what's gone down so far! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been kicking off the second cour for the anime's final arc through the Summer 2023 anime schedule so far, and fans have seen all kinds of intense battles between the Soul Reapers and Quincies with new power ups, attacks, abilities and more.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been getting more and more intense as Yhwach has revealed that his real aim has been the Soul King this entire time, and the newest episodes have seen the Quincies then get even more aggressive as a result as they seek to wipe out the Soul Reapers as fast as possible. Now as the anime nears the end of the second cour in just a few more weeks, new trailers have been released to show off the Soul Reapers (which you can find in the video above) and the Quincies that you can see in the video below:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2's Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation announced it has special plans much like the first part of the anime from last Fall. There will be a special finale in which the final two episodes of Part 2 (Episodes 25 and 26) will be released in an hour long chunk and will drop on September 30th in Japan. Fans in the United States will be able to check out the final episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles.

You can also catch up with everything that's happened in the new anime series so far with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 streaming with Hulu as well along with the original Bleach anime series from over a decade ago if you wanted a more complete experience. With some big plans for the future, fans will definitely want to catch up before Bleach sets up for Part 3 in the future.

What are you hoping to see from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2's final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!