Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Updates Are on the Horizon, New Report Says

This October is set to be a dream for anime fans, with series such as My Hero Academia, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Mob Psycho 100 releasing new seasons, along with the long-awaited arrival of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation. One of the biggest comebacks is the return of the Soul Society, with Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc looking to tell the story of the previous finale of the Shonen franchise that has never made its way to the small screen. Now, it seems that new updates are right around the corner.

Rumors have recently been swirling when it comes to this new anime adaptation of the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and the other Shinigami as they fight against the Qunicies, most specifically when it comes to which streaming service it will ultimately be released on. So far, nothing has been set in stone though anime fans are betting that they will learn sooner rather than later where anime fans will be able to watch the Thousand Year Blood War Arc play out. As it stands, there are plenty of questions that have yet to be revealed when it comes to Bleach's return so any news might be seen as good news.

A recent write-up in Shonen Jump revealed that news about Bleach's new anime season is preparing to drop, though the details of what these revelations are still remain clouded in mystery:

Next week jump magazine issue bleach will get anime and exhibition news #bleach pic.twitter.com/AOYX9QwWOJ — Nayem Siddique ( Saki ) 🇧🇩 (@nayem_saki) August 21, 2022

While this new season of Bleach's anime will be covering the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, this might not be the final season for the adaptation of Tite Kubo's work. Recently, Tite Kubo released a new chapter of Bleach that took place years following the conclusion of this previous arc, showing the members of the Soul Society with children of their own. Revolving around a terrible secret involving deceased Shinigami Captains and the underworld, Kubo hasn't stated whether Bleach will return to Weekly Shonen Jump, though he has certainly set up the building blocks for a major Shonen comeback.

Do you think that Bleach will return with new chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump? What news are you waiting on when it comes to the arrival of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.