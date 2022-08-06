Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals New Cast Additions

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be making its big anime debut later this year after fans have been spending nearly a decade asking for its return, and it has revealed some of the new cast additions joining the anime for its new era! The anime will finally be adapting the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series (which came to an end long after the anime's initial cancellation), and that means we'll get to see many of the faces and battles that take place over the course of its grand finale. It's why fans have been asking for it for such a long time.

A new anime means some new characters especially. The new names joining the cast for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War announced through the series' official Twitter account and official website fill out more of both the Soul Reaper and Sternritter ranks with the likes of Daiki Yamashita as Ryunosuke Yuki, Asami Seto as Shino Madarame, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Äs Nödt, Koichi Yamadera as Quilge Opie, Hideyuki Tanaka as BG9, Takaya Hashi as Robert Accutrone, Nobuaki Kanemitsu as Driscoll Berci, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Mask De Masculine, and Tomoaki Maeno as NaNaNa Najahkoop.

The new additions to the cast join the previously announced additions that will be new to the anime, but have been a part of the Bleach: Brave Souls characters such as Takayuki Sugo as Yhwach, Yuichiro Umehara as Jugram Haschwalth, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Askin Nakk Le Vaar, Ayana Taketatsu as Bambietta Basterbine, Yuki Ono as Bazz-B, Yumi Uchiyama as Candice Catnipp, Natsuki Hanae as Gremmy Thoumeaux, and Satoshi Hino as Lille Barro. Naturally, the cast from the original series is returning for the new anime too.

They include the likes of Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki, Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryu Ishida, Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado, Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai, Shinichiro Miki as Kisuke Urahara, Satsuki Yukino as Yoruichi Shihoin, Binbin Takaoka (who replaces Masaaki Tsukada) as Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, Houko Kuwashima as Sui-Feng, Shouto Kashii as Rojuro Otoribashi, Aya Hisakawa as Retsu Unohana, Masaya Onosaka as Shinji Hirako, Ryotaro Okiayu as Byakuya Kuchiki, Tetsu Inada as Sajin Komamura, Akio Ohtsuka as Shunsui Kyoraku, Tomokazu Sugita as Kensei Muguruma, Romi Park as Toshiro Hitsugaya, Fumihiko Tachiki as Kenpachi Zaraki, Ryusei Nakao as Mayuri Kurotsuchi, Hideo Ishikawa as Jushiro Ukitake, Naomi Kusumi as Ichibe Hyosube, Yoji Ueda as Oetsu Mimaiya, Tomoyuki Shimura as Tenjiro Kirinji, Rina Satou as Senjumaru Shutara, and Ayumi Tsunematsu as Kirio Hikifune.

An English dub release or cast has yet to be announced for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, but what do you think of these newest additions to the anime? Who are you most excited to see in their anime debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!