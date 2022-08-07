Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Announces Early Premiere

Bleach is one of the many major juggernauts returning for new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the anime has announced that some lucky fans will be able to attend a special premiere event for the series before its full debut! With Tite Kubo's original manga series recently celebrating the 21st Anniversary of its first launch with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, all eyes have been turned to the anime adaptation as it gets ready to hit screens this Fall after spending the last few years in the midst of production. But it's getting tougher to wait.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has confirmed it will be releasing worldwide later this October, but the series' official Twitter account has announced that some lucky fans in Japan will be able to attend a special premiere event for the series on September 11th. This will be a contest where 1000 fans will be able to attend the early premiere screening for the new Bleach anime's first two episodes along with hearing some new messages from the new and returning cast. This early premiere seems set for just overseas fans for now, unfortunately.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be releasing this October as part of the highly competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule, but has yet to set a concrete release date for its new episodes just yet. Viz Media has licensed the anime for an English language release, but they have yet to either confirm its international streaming plans nor whether or not the new anime will feature an English dub (let alone potentially bring back the cast from the original series). But on the other hand, the Japanese staff and cast from the original have returned for the new production.

Opening up about his involvement in the new Bleach production earlier this year, original creator Tite Kubo explained "I think it's safe to say I'm involved in every step of the process. Usually, I'm not one for sticking my nose too far into other adaptations. It kind of feels like I'm taking jobs away from their side. But this time around, I think my involvement, my input will contribute to the fans' enjoyment, so I'm helping out whenever possible."