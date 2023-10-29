Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Styles With Senjumaru

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation introduced fans to all kinds of new Soul Reaper powers with its run of episodes earlier this Summer, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Senjumaru Shutara's big standout moment in the finale! The mysterious members of Squad Zero made their debut in Part 1 of the anime that hit last Fall, but they didn't really get into any fights against the Quincies themselves until the second wave of episodes that hit earlier this Summer. But this also showcased why they don't use their full abilities in battle often.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 wrapped up with a final display of the members of Squad Zero in action, and Senjumaru ended up getting the spotlight as the one who was able to use her Bankai (which was never revealed in Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga, so it was exclusive to the anime) in a powerful showcase of what she could truly do. It's that style and power that's been brought to life perfectly with some equally powerful and stylish cosplay from artist kaka_cos_1111 on TikTok. Check it out:

When Does Bleach Come Back?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of Part 2, and is currently scheduled for a release some time next year. There has yet to be a concrete release window or date announced for the next wave of episodes as of this writing, but fans will be picking up right where it left off as Senjumaru seemingly wiped out Yhwach's group of Sternritter that Squad Zero had trouble beating before.

There's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts are now available to stream with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. The entire original Bleach anime is also available to stream with Hulu as well if you wanted to use this time to go back and see how Ichigo Kurosaki's adventure first began over a decade ago. You can also find the entire manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

What did you think of seeing Senjumaru in a fight in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!