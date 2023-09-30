Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Poster Released

Bleach has brought the Thousand-Year Blood War's "Separation" Arc to a close with a special one-hour entry. While Yhwach and the Sternritter have yet to be defeated, the supernatural shonen series is planning to continue the anime adaptation next year. Following the announcement of the Blood War's third part, "The Conflict", a new poster has focused on one of Ichigo's allies that has seemingly switched sides and in doing so, is now the heir apparent to Yhwach.

Uryu Ishida hasn't always been Ichigo Kurosaki's best friend, with the two immediately having a bristly relationship thanks to Ishida's role as a Quincy and Ichigo's part as a substitute Soul Reaper. In the Thousand-Year Blood War, anime fans were able to learn that Ichigo has far more in common with Ishida than he had previously thought, as his mother was a member of the Quincy Family who had a romantic relationship with his Shinigami father. While Ichigo and company were blown away by the fact that Ishida is now Yhwach's right-hand man, they haven't completely given up hope that Ishida might be working undercover in a way to give the Soul Society a leg-up.

Bleach: Ishida Preps His Bow

Following the conclusion of the "Separation", the anime adaptation will have two additional cours animated by Studio Pierrot. While part three has been confirmed for 2024, the series has yet to confirm when Soul Society fans will see the fourth part make landfall. With the Blood War halfway done, Bleach fans are left wondering what the manga and anime will have in store for the Soul Society.

NEW KEY VISUAL 🏹 The Quincy’s thousand-year prayer answered at last.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 3 – The Conflict is coming to @hulu in 2024. pic.twitter.com/IvloVJXZhE — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 30, 2023

Following the fight against the Sternritter, creator Tite Kubo would return with a special one-shot that hit the stands in 2021. Dubbed "Breathes of Hell", the story followed Ichigo and the Soul Society years after the confrontation with Yhwach but presented a threat that seemed far more dangerous than the Wandenreich. At present, Kubo hasn't stated whether he'll continue to work on Bleach's manga with new chapters after this one-shot though the way that Breathes of Hell certainly leaves the door open.

What do you think of this new poster for "The Conflict"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.