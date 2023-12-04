Blue Exorcist Season 3 Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

It has taken some time, but finally, Blue Exorcist is back for more. If you did not know, the supernatural shonen made a comeback in 2017 with season two, and now Blue Exorcist season three is on the way. The big comeback will go down next year, and its latest trailer has confirmed when exactly Blue Exorcist will return to the air.

As you can see below, Aniplex posted the new promo for Blue Exorcist season three. The show, which follows the Shimane Illuminati saga, is set to debut on January 6, 2024. The trailer also gives fans a peek at the anime's ending theme "Class Diary" by Mulasaki-Ima.

(Photo: Studio VOLN)

For those curious where this new Blue Exorcist anime sits, it covers volume 10-15 of the original manga. Studio VOLN is handling the anime this time around with director Daisuke Yoshida at the helm. Toshiya Ono is heading up the show's scripts while Yurie Oohigashi brings the anime's character designs to life.

If you are not familiar with Blue Exorcist, you should know the series has a long history with Shonen Jump. The story began under creator Kazue Cato in April 2009, and it is ongoing. In 2011, the series was optioned for an anime by A-1 Pictures, and the studio handled the show's first two seasons. You can check out both shows on Crunchyroll right now. So for more information on Blue Exorcist, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth-the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!"

