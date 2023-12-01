The Suicide Squad Isekai Reveals The Team With New Posters

The Suicide Squad has become one of the premier teams in the DC Comics' roster. Featuring a number of villains that are sent on life-or-death missions by government employee Amanda Waller, the group has received two live action films in the past and set to take the anime world by storm next year. Now, with the arrival of a new trailer for the studio that sees Wit collaboration with Warner Brothers, the team roster has been revealed for the wild isekai series.

If you're unfamiliar with the genre known as "Isekai", it normally revolves around a protagonist being transported from their world into a world that is fit to bursting with magic and mystery. Of course, the Suicide Squad is anything but your normal protagonists, though it seems as though the DC villains will find themselves in a world similar to that of Sword Art Online, Overlord, Rising of The Shield Hero, and many more. The Squad isn't the only comic book villains that are set to appear, as the upcoming anime will feature the Joker, albeit a very different-looking iteration than what many are used to seeing. The Clown Prince of Crime's role in the series remains a mystery.

The Suicide Squad Is Hitting The Anime Scene

You can check out the newest trailer for The Suicide Squad Isekai below, featuring the reveal of the likes of Clayface, King Shark, Peacemaker, and Deadshot joining Harley Quinn. At present, the series hasn't revealed if any DC heroes will be a part of this Isekai adventure. You can check out the new posters at the bottom of this article, highlighting the Squad in the anime fantasy locale.

If you want to know more about Suicide Squad Isekai, Warner Bros described the upcoming anime project as such, "DC's Harley Quinn, the Joker, and The Suicide Squad rampage onto the stage of ISEKAI in the new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of anime creators! *ISEKAI means 'another world', which is now one of the most popular genres for Japanese anime."

What other DC villains would work well as part of the anime Suicide Squad?