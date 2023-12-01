Pokemon Horizons Releases English Dub Opening

Pokemon Horizons has released dozens of episodes in Japan so far, but the new series focusing on Liko and Roy has yet to make its way to North America. Luckily, the latest season in Pokemon anime history is slated to arrive in February of next year on Netflix. With the streaming service recently releasing the episodes focusing on Ash Ketchum as he said goodbye to the anime adaptation, the English Dub opening for Pokemon Horizons has found its way online.

Pokemon Horizons didn't just pass the torch from Ash Ketchum and Pikachu to new trainers Liko and Roy, but it also waved goodbye to Team Rocket. In the final episode featuring Ash Ketchum as the star, Jesse, James, and Meowth were shown traveling behind him in a hot air balloon, seemingly handing off the main villain role to the group that is currently plaguing the Horizons' stars. The Explorers have been introduced as a collection of trainers who seem to be far more adept at their profession than Team Rocket, aiming to capture the mysterious artifacts that Liko and Roy have been harboring. Luckily, the two new trainers of the anime have some serious background in the form of the Rising Volt Tacklers.

Pokemon Horizons' English Dub Opening

Liko and Roy are quite different from Ash Ketchum in a number of ways, not angling to become the greatest Pokemon trainers of all time like their predecessor. Instead, the two have been mostly dodging the advances of the Explorers while attempting to discover the secrets that are associated with their mysterious artifacts. Luckily, the two have been able to hold onto their pendant and Pokeball, but it's been an uphill battle to do so.

While Ash Ketchum might be gone from the series for now, that doesn't necessarily mean that he'll never return to the anime series in the future. Pokemon executives in the past have stated that it might be possible for Ash to return at some point, but nothing has been confirmed. Now that Ash is the Pokemon World Champion, there is a wealth of potential stories to be explored should the anime want to.

Are you hyped for Pokemon Horizons to arrive in North America? Do you think we'll one day see Ash Ketchum return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.