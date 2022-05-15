Blue Lock Confirms Release Window with New Trailer

✖

Blue Lock has kept tight lipped about its big debut, but at last, it seems the much-awaited anime is ready to share some of its finer details. Not long ago, the sports anime debuted its first trailer as you can see below. And before the reel wrapped, Blue Lock confirmed it is gunning for a fall premiere this year!

The update comes straight from the team behind Blue Lock as you can see below. The long-awaited series released its main trailer after weeks of radio silence. As you can see, it showcases all of the manga's top players as they learn the ins and outs of soccer. So if you are a fan of shows like Haikyu or Kokoro's Basketball, this show will be a must-watch!

【Main Trailer】

Blue Lock Anime

Scheduled for this October!



✨More: https://t.co/3R6bXihQB3 pic.twitter.com/zNq70QjFik — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 13, 2022

Of course, the trailer also confirmed when the show will debut. Blue Lock is officially looking to drop this October. Fans are hardly surprised by this given the anime's marketing schedule as the timing lines up for a late 2022 premiere. And with it eyeing an October debut, Blue Lock will be on air with some major competition.

READ MORE: Blue Lock, Hit Sports Manga, Announces Anime with Trailer | Spy x Family Fans Are Hailing Yor as One of Anime's Best Moms

After all, this fall will be stacked with some of the industry's biggest series. My Hero Academia, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Spy x Family, Golden Kamuy, and more will be live this fall. It is also likely Chainsaw Man will join the season at some point, so Blue Lock will have its work cut out for them. But given its manga's popularity, fans are confident this sports anime will find a niche for itself without much issue.

What do you think about this first-look at Blue Lock? Will you be checking out this new sports series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.