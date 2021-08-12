Blue Lock, Hit Sports Manga, Announces Anime with Trailer

✖

It looks like a popular manga is about to get its due on screen. If you like the genre, you have almost certainly heard of Blue Lock at this point. The soccer manga reigns as one of the biggest sports manga going on, and an anime is ready to give its pass on the story.

The announcement went live today when Bandai Namco and 8-Bit Studios released a trailer for Blue Lock. The series, which was created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, is aiming for an anime debut in 2022. So if you are a fan of this manga, its show will be here shortly!

You can watch the teaser for yourself above and count in its main players. Meguru Bachira, Yoichi Isagi, Rensuke Kunigami, and Hyoma Chigiri are all shown in this trailer. As for who will play these soccer prodigies, they will be voiced respectively boy Tasuku Kaito, Kazuki Ura, Yuki Ono, and Soma Saito.

As for the show's crew, Tetsuaki Watanabe has been hired to direct Blue Lock while Shunsuke Ishikawa acts as the assistant director. Taku Kishimoto has been brought in to write the show's script while the manga's co-creator Kaneshiro oversees the story.

For those unfamiliar with Blue Lock, the manga began back in August 2018, and it has 15 volumes to date. It won Kodansha's award for Best Shonen Manga earlier this year. So if you are curious, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

