Spy x Family Fans Celebrate Yor's Big Motherly Moment

Spy x Family fans are celebrating Yor Forger's biggest moment as a mother yet with the newest episode of the series! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been dominating screens ever since its official anime adaptation premiered earlier this Spring. It's no secret as to why as fans were quickly drawn to the three central characters as they needed to form a new family unit yet keep all of their respective secrets from one another. But as the episodes have shown thus far, each of them is also figuring out what it really means to live together as a family.

It's been especially tough for Yor, who unlike Loid, is lacking in many of the personable skills she believes are suitable to a normal wife and mother. She's come to doubt herself in her short time together with Loid and Anya, and especially is having trouble coming off as a good mother for her daughter. But the newest episode sees her quite literally defend her child with everything she has, and it this moment cements Yor as Anya's true mother going forward for both her and Anya.

She finds Anya isn't scared at the type of person she really is (because Anya can read Yor's mind anyway), and figures out that she can be a mother in her own way. It's definitely struck a chord with fans, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about Yor as a mom below! What do you think? How did you feel about Yor's big motherly moment in the newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!