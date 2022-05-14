Spy x Family Fans Celebrate Yor's Big Motherly Moment
Spy x Family fans are celebrating Yor Forger's biggest moment as a mother yet with the newest episode of the series! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been dominating screens ever since its official anime adaptation premiered earlier this Spring. It's no secret as to why as fans were quickly drawn to the three central characters as they needed to form a new family unit yet keep all of their respective secrets from one another. But as the episodes have shown thus far, each of them is also figuring out what it really means to live together as a family.
It's been especially tough for Yor, who unlike Loid, is lacking in many of the personable skills she believes are suitable to a normal wife and mother. She's come to doubt herself in her short time together with Loid and Anya, and especially is having trouble coming off as a good mother for her daughter. But the newest episode sees her quite literally defend her child with everything she has, and it this moment cements Yor as Anya's true mother going forward for both her and Anya.
She finds Anya isn't scared at the type of person she really is (because Anya can read Yor's mind anyway), and figures out that she can be a mother in her own way. It's definitely struck a chord with fans, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about Yor as a mom below! What do you think? How did you feel about Yor's big motherly moment in the newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Yor to the Rescue!
YOR RESCUING ANYA <3 pic.twitter.com/X0yp2Z4a2N— hourly sxf (@hourlysxf) May 14, 2022
Yor "Best Mom" Forger!
Sentí lastima por la que les iba a caer a esos personajes de relleno, pero fue aun mas genial ver a una madre defender a su hija de esa manera.— Red (@The_WalkerCC) May 14, 2022
Yor "Best mom" Forger.#SPY_FAMILY #SPYxFamily #スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/E4FUgLQGz3
A Sweet Moment Between the Two
Is so bittersweet to me how Yor doubts in her abilities as mom to Anya when the only things she is doing, is being a good mother to her.
And the fact Anya loves her and is happy around her say it all.#SPY_FAMILY #スパイファミリー #SPYxFAMILY #SPYxFamily pic.twitter.com/gMkGulwBRV— Yuzukahachimir (@yzkahchimir) May 14, 2022
Amazing Mother!
Just look at this sport mom dude! Yor you're an amazing mother.#SPYxFamily pic.twitter.com/pgVgZ0Yfgj— 𝕯𝖆𝕿𝖆𝖗𝖘𝖎𝖊𝖗 (@JustThem27) May 14, 2022
Just Perfect
This entire scene made me cry.
There is not a single mom in anime that can match Yor. I fucking love her so much, she is just perfect. pic.twitter.com/rvrpQukB3U— Thomas ? 🇮🇪 (@MidoriyaTwt_) May 14, 2022
So Many Tears!
i'm not crying, you are. yor forger best mom!!! pic.twitter.com/0dekLUm53s— tortangtalong (@ttalonggadog) May 14, 2022
We Need More Than One Episode a Week!
This episode 🔥 really wished we could get more than 1 episode at a time 😂
Yor is one bad ass mom DUH 😂 Her training Anya ❤️ it and Anya 👊🏼💥 she held off as long as she could #SPYfamily #SPYxFamilyEp6 #SpyxFamily #SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/9YvIfarvMK— Luna (@Luna_Wolf7) May 14, 2022
She's So Supportive to Anya!
Yor is such a supportive Mom 🥺🥰
And yes you're so cute Anya 💕#SPYxFamily#SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/62Jih5TkmX— Ann 💜 (@AnarshiE) May 14, 2022
Everything!
#SPY_FAMILY #SPYXFAMILY spoilers //
yor and anya bonding is everything 🥹💗💖 pic.twitter.com/cUvnKOyFYi— hourly yor forger 🗡 (@yorforgerfiles) May 14, 2022
Mothering in Her Own Way!
What a wonderful scene 😭 the way Yor was feeling doubtful about how she could be a good mother to Anya and not teach her Anya, but Anya’s determination and inspiration to be like her new mother after being saved is so heartwarming to see 😭❤️💖 #SPY_FAMILY #スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/wYHQ3b7DYO— Raf 🐌🔥6️⃣ (@ThePokeRaf) May 14, 2022