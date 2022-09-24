Blue Lock Hypes Premiere With New Trailer

Blue Lock is gearing up for its anime debut this Fall together with a jam packed schedule of new anime kicking off next month, and the series has shown fans a little more of what to expect with a new trailer hyping up the anime's premiere! While there are some big returning franchises taking up much of the attention leading into the new Fall season, the one major new adaptation leading the pack is the anime taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series. With its intense view of the soccer world showing off a whole new kind of sports anime, Blue Lock is gearing up to be special.

With Blue Lock so close to its premiere in just two weeks from the time of this writing, the anime is sharing a little more of it in motion with fans. Showcasing the ending theme for the anime series titled "WINNER" as performed by Shugo Nakamura, the newest trailer for the series also revealed that it's going to be running for two consecutive cours when it premieres. That means it will be running straight through the Fall into the Winter season next year before ending before the Spring kicks in! Check out the newest trailer for Blue Lock below:

Blue Lock will be premiering on October 8th and Crunchyroll will be streaming the series alongside its launch (as BLUELOCK). Tetsuaki Watanabe will be directing the new anime for 8-Bit and the confirmed cast includes the likes of Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira, Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri, Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi, Shoya Chiba as Yudai Imamura, Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru, Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya, Ryunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon, Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi, Kenichi Suzumura as Ryosuke Kira, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego, Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri, and Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou, Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko, Ryota Suzuki as Junichi and Keisuke Wanima, and Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi.

Crunchyroll teases Blue Lock's anime as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Where does Blue Lock rank among your most anticipated new anime releases of the Fall? What are you hoping to see in action with the anime's debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!