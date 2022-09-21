Crunchyroll Announces Fall 2022 Dub Lineup

This Fall is going to be the most stacked new season of anime of the year overall, and Crunchyroll is hyping up what's to come by announcing their list of English SimulDub series coming for the Fall 2022 anime schedule! It's been a great year for anime so far as the productions seemed to have finally bounced back from the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is all leading to a wave of new anime stacked with not only major new shows and adaptations like Chainsaw Man, but the return of some massive franchises like My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100.

Crunchyroll has officially announced their line up of anime simulcast releases for the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and while this is already stacked, the streaming service has now also revealed their line up of English dubbed releases for the next couple of months as well. Crunchyroll will be announcing further details for each Fall 2022 SimulDub release (as well as adding more series to the list) over the coming weeks, but the current list of dubs fans can look forward to next season break down as such:

(Photo: MAPPA)

Beast Tamer

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition

BLUELOCK

Chainsaw Man

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

Mob Psycho 100 III

My Hero Academia Season 6

Pop Team Epic Season 2

Raven of the Inner Palace

Shinobi no Ittoki

SPY x FAMILY

To Your Eternity Season 2

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3

Many of these dubs will be offered in multiple languages like before, but the matter of the voice cast for each production, start date, and more are still a mystery as of this writing. But it's quite the line up to be excited for already as many of the key releases will be offering multiple language versions for fans around the world to enjoy. Now it's just a matter of waiting for all of it to kick in!

But what do you think? Will you be checking out any of these English dubbed releases on Crunchyroll this Fall? Which is at the top of your most anticipated list next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!