Blue Lock Sets Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

The Summer season is cooling down and the Fall 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching, so Blue Lock is taking some crucial steps towards release by setting its release date with the launch of a new trailer and poster! This Fall in particular is going to be one of the most jam packed in recent memory as not only are there going to be some major action franchises returning with new episodes, but there are a ton of intriguing new originals and adaptations premiering during that time as well. One of the standouts in that regard has been Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series, Blue Lock.

Blue Lock has been steadily revealing new details and clips from the upcoming anime production as it readied for its release this Fall, but this newest update is the fullest yet as it has now been revealed that the anime will be kicking off on October 8th. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date this October, Blue Lock has revealed a new trailer and poster for the series on its official Twitter account that you can check out in action below to get a better idea of what to expect from the new series:

Blue Lock will be premiering on October 8th and Crunchyroll will be streaming the series alongside its launch (as BLUELOCK). Tetsuaki Watanabe will be directing the new anime for 8-Bit and the confirmed cast includes the likes of Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira, Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri, Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi, Shoya Chiba as Yudai Imamura, Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru, Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya, Ryunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon, Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi, Kenichi Suzumura as Ryosuke Kira, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego, Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri, and Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou, Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko, Ryota Suzuki as Junichi and Keisuke Wanima, and Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi.

Crunchyroll teases Blue Lock's anime as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

