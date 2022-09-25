Top 10 Anime to Check Out This Fall (2022 Edition)

My Hero Academia Season 6 Start Date: October 1st (Crunchyroll) Leading the charge this Fall is the highly anticipated return of My Hero Academia. While the fifth season was pretty divisive for how it adapted and switched the order of the arcs seen in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, the sixth season will have the best chance of avoiding these same pitfalls as it gears up for the longest and most explosive arc to date. Season 5 saw both the heroes and villains getting stronger in various ways, and now it's time for them to clash in a huge war that will involve the full rosters of both sides. The Paranormal Liberation Front War was such a huge fight that even the current chapters of the manga are still recovering from it, and it's got some moments from heroes fans want to see more of like Mirko, Mt. Lady, Midnight and more. It's going to be huge, so hopefully the anime sticks the landing! prevnext

Spy x Family Season 1B Start Date: October 1st (Crunchyroll) Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family was already a massive hit for Shueisha's Jump+ app just through manga sales alone, but it exploded thanks to the quality seen in the anime's debut earlier this year. It took over the anime world for good reason this Spring, and now it's poised to take over once more with the second half of the anime's debut outing. With the anime spending the first half introducing each member of the Forger Family, it's time to take that into the next level with not only a new family member coming their way, but some major missions that all three of them will actually be involved with. If you love what you've seen from it already, you are definitely going to want to come back for more.

Pop Team Epic Season 2 Start Date: October 1st (Crunchyroll) There's no real way to not only predict, but even try and explain why Pop Team Epic coming back for Season 2 is a pretty big deal. The series exploded onto the scene for just how much it played around with its format to deliver a wild series of gags that took over the Internet. Its bite sized jokes and numerous creators and performers bringing these jokes to life gave it a much different energy than anything else out there. The promise of Season 2 is that we'll get more of that fun, and it's going to be the kind of fun that will stand out among many of the bigger blockbusters we'll see over the next few months.

Housing Complex C Start Date: October 2nd (first on Adult Swim's Toonami block, and then HBO Max the next day) Horror has been a pretty tough genre for anime projects to nail completely, yet it's hard to deny how exciting it is to see new original projects taking their best shot. Housing Complex C teases a pretty creepy vibe overall as two young girls are seemingly outnumbered by a dark and ominous town around them. Adding in monsters, a slick looking production, and a pretty big mystery about the titular complex, and Housing Complex C could become the dark horse hit of the Fall. Adult Swim is the perfect home and playground for a curious original experiment like this.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Start Date: October 2nd (Crunchyroll) The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has been on a tear lately with several quality releases hitting in the last few years, and The Witch From Mercury is very much looking like it's going to continue that hot streak. Placing children at the center of the action once more instantly raises some flags for those aware of how this franchise usually puts children in danger, and that's just one of the reasons this newest series looks so compelling. It's an incredible looking series that you don't need too much background info for either! If you're really looking for the best tease at what to expect, check out the special prologue episode on YouTube.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 Release Date: October 3rd (TBA) Golden Kamuy has been evolving with each new season of the series, but Season 3 was dramatically different from the first two as Sugimoto and Asirpa were separated from one another for much of the duration. But with the two of them reunited together from the jump, and with many more faves now involved in the hunt for the gold, it's going to be quite the action packed season like all of the others. It may not get as much attention as many of the other returning franchises, but you might not want to forget about this one.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Start Date: October 5th (Crunchyroll) Following the massively successful response to the first two seasons, Mob Psycho 100 is finally coming back for a third (and presumably final) round. Mob took on some of his biggest threats yet at the end of the second season, and surprisingly ONE's original manga series goes in some deeper directions from this point out. Now that Mob has become a more fully realized person, it's time for him to face down his biggest enemy yet...himself. It's time for Mob to deal with his 100% power head on, and the anime continues to elevate the manga's material to new heights, there's a chance Season 3 could be the best one.

Blue Lock Start Date: October 8th (Crunchyroll) The conversation's going to be dominated by many of the returning franchises, but there's always room for an action packed sports series. Unlike any of the sports series you might have seen so far, this series highlights the individuals more so than the team itself. Pitting 300 of Japan's top young talents against each other in an increasingly tough string of fierce competitions until one remains, it's almost as it it's life or death. For these players who's entire life is soccer, they really can lose everything if they don't dig deep and become the perfect striker. It's going to be fun to see evolve.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Release Date: October 10th (TBA) Out of all the big franchises we will see return this Fall, and even of the ones we have seen through the year already, Bleach is by far the biggest. The Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series never got its proper anime debut. The original anime was canceled before the final arc kicked in, so it's like we have been waiting ten years for the next season. Except it's going to be like a whole new show. It's almost as if all those years of waiting have been worth it as the anime can finally be the one of our dreams. It's already looking to be the version of the anime we thought we were seeing in action back then, so now it's just a matter of sticking the landing. It's a lot of pressure to be sure too.