Blue Lock Creator Tributes Team Japan Following World Cup Exit

Blue Lock promised to take over headlines this year when its anime dropped, and now, it seems another force of nature has everyone eying the series. After all, the FIFA World Cup is going strong right now, and the global event put all eyes on Blue Lock courtesy of Team Japan. The nation's stellar matches against Spain and Germany left fans buzzing. So of course, the manga's creator had to honor the team when Japan made its exit from the World Cup.

The update comes from Twitter as Yusuke Nomura posted some new art for fans. It was there the Blue Lock illustrator celebrated Team Japan's run, and of course, their art is as sharp as ever. And even though the national team lost to Croatia, it is clear Nomura couldn't be prouder for the gang.

Blue Lock's Time to Shine

For those who have kept up with the FIFA World Cup this year, you will know the event has garnered tons of headlines since kicking off. Unfortunately, many of those news bites have come up because of the World Cup's controversial setting in Qatar. Those headlines softened as the tournament got underway, and Japan totally shifted after its upset victory against Germany a few weeks back.

The epic victory was something out of Blue Lock, and Team Japan kept up the streak when it faced Spain last week. The win stunned netizens the world over, but sadly, Japan's luck came to a close this week during its match with Croatia. The teams tied 1:1 by the game's end, but Croatia took home the win on penalty kicks. But as you can imagine, Japan's team is coming home to warm welcomes.

As for Blue Lock, the series is thriving right now, and we have its anime to thank in part. The show went live in October, and when it comes to the manga, the sports series is making bank. According to Oricon's latest report, Blue Lock is one of this year's top-ten selling manga. So if you have not checked out on this sports series, you will want to do so soon.

