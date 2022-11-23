Japan's World Cup Win Over Germany Has Put Blue Lock on the Map
Blue Lock is real, and the World Cup just proved as much. This week, all eyes have been locked on FIFA as the embattled organization welcomed its 2022 championship days ago. In a short time, several upsets have taken the soccer fandom by storm, but none were bigger than that this morning. After all, Japan made an impressive comeback to knock out Germany despite the latter's favor with analysts. And of course, the win has the whole world eyeing Blue Lock with awe.
As you can see in the slides below, Blue Lock is taking over the Internet alongside Japan's national soccer team. This is all thanks to the players' wild comeback against Germany as Japan was losing 1-0 when halfway came around. When the team returned to the pitch, it seems Project Blue Lock got under the players' skin, and the game ended with a stunning score of 1-2.
Clearly, the victory left soccer fans stunned, and Blue Lock was brought center stage thanks to its part in the win. After all, the creator of Blue Lock did contribute to Japan's team this year with a special gift. Creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura created the jersey design for Japan's 2022 FIFA run. And now? Well, the uniforms will go down in history.
If you want to know more about Blue Lock and its sporty story, you can check out the series on TV right now. Blue Lock's anime debuted last month, and new episodes are going live weekly on Crunchyroll. For more details, you can read up on the series' official synopsis below:
"In 2018, the Japanese national team finished 16th in the FIFA World Cup. As a result, the Japanese Football Union hires the soccer enigma Ego Jinpachi. His master plan to lead Japan to stardom is Blue Lock, a training regimen designed to create the world's greatest egotist striker. Those who fail Blue Lock will never again be permitted to represent Japan. Yoichi Isagi, an unknown high school soccer player who is conflicted about his playing style, decides to join the program in order to become the best player in the world."
What did you make of Japan's big match against Germany? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Face It
This is what Germany is facing rn, Japan straight up ran a Blue Lock project 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lt7HKtWJNA— Gloken 🇳🇱🇫🇷 グロ剣 験 (@blasianhakari) November 23, 2022
Against All Odds
They called him a madman, said Blue Lock was nonsense but Japan beating Germany proved him right all along LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/TMgPPJiEsD— Kurai ⟠ (@Kuraixo) November 23, 2022
No Doubt
THEY WATCHED BLUE LOCK AT HALF TIME IM CONVINCED pic.twitter.com/ecywX6WJtl— 炎 (@ducnotbung) November 23, 2022
Prove Them Wrong
The mangaka of Blue lock right now. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Xy8x60ROLW— Juan Carlos Reneo (@ReneusMeister) November 23, 2022
It's Legit!
IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED! 2-1 COMEBACK BABY!! LET'S GOOOO!!!" 🇯🇵⚽ 🇯🇵⚽ 🇯🇵 #GERJPN #FIFAWorldCup
Anime: Blue Lock & AOASHI
Vote on this week's Top Anime Polls: https://t.co/WQ5sn15Gq6 pic.twitter.com/BRFnfc9QL9— Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) November 23, 2022
Blue Lock Is Real
THIS WAS TRULY MY BLUE LOCK pic.twitter.com/qn63RTrzKD— hatena (@705point8) November 23, 2022
Give and Take
Blue lock mangaka watchin his sales skyrocket after every Japan game pic.twitter.com/lcATMGP5wt— x11 (@knownas11) November 23, 2022
Listen and Learn
Japan actually took bluelock seriously pic.twitter.com/vpKcoXCP2K— notnekz🤝 (@notnekz) November 23, 2022
Anime FTW
ANYA AND DORAEMON REPRESENTING JAPAN IN THE AUDIENCE LOLLLLLLL can’t believe Japan won with the power of anime by their side, especially with the Blue Lock collab design jerseys 😂 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bc1C8Jd5Ux— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 23, 2022
Full Circle Moment
Japan winning against Germany in uniforms designed by the blue lock mangaka is crazy pic.twitter.com/LN7h0fxchd— 👁🗨ayti (@sugurugetowo) November 23, 2022