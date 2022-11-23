Japan's World Cup Win Over Germany Has Put Blue Lock on the Map

Blue Lock is real, and the World Cup just proved as much. This week, all eyes have been locked on FIFA as the embattled organization welcomed its 2022 championship days ago. In a short time, several upsets have taken the soccer fandom by storm, but none were bigger than that this morning. After all, Japan made an impressive comeback to knock out Germany despite the latter's favor with analysts. And of course, the win has the whole world eyeing Blue Lock with awe.

As you can see in the slides below, Blue Lock is taking over the Internet alongside Japan's national soccer team. This is all thanks to the players' wild comeback against Germany as Japan was losing 1-0 when halfway came around. When the team returned to the pitch, it seems Project Blue Lock got under the players' skin, and the game ended with a stunning score of 1-2.

Clearly, the victory left soccer fans stunned, and Blue Lock was brought center stage thanks to its part in the win. After all, the creator of Blue Lock did contribute to Japan's team this year with a special gift. Creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura created the jersey design for Japan's 2022 FIFA run. And now? Well, the uniforms will go down in history.

If you want to know more about Blue Lock and its sporty story, you can check out the series on TV right now. Blue Lock's anime debuted last month, and new episodes are going live weekly on Crunchyroll. For more details, you can read up on the series' official synopsis below:

"In 2018, the Japanese national team finished 16th in the FIFA World Cup. As a result, the Japanese Football Union hires the soccer enigma Ego Jinpachi. His master plan to lead Japan to stardom is Blue Lock, a training regimen designed to create the world's greatest egotist striker. Those who fail Blue Lock will never again be permitted to represent Japan. Yoichi Isagi, an unknown high school soccer player who is conflicted about his playing style, decides to join the program in order to become the best player in the world."

What did you make of Japan's big match against Germany? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.