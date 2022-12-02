Blue Lock Hints at Important Announcement

Blue Lock is one of the biggest new sports anime of 2022, with the soccer-based series presenting a wild challenge to the next generation of soccer players in Japan. With the "Blue Lock Program" being created for those seeking to become the greatest soccer players in Japan, should you wash out of the training exercise, you will no longer be allowed to play the sport ever again. Now, the series is hyping a major announcement that will arrive later this month, which is good timing considering the world's eyes are on the FIFA World Cup.

Following Japan's major victories at the World Cup this year, all eyes have been on Blue Lock and its creator, Yusuke Nomura, who is not only responsible for the art of the manga but also had a hand in designing Japan's uniforms for this major sporting event. With the series having only released a handful of episodes of its anime so far, it might be a little premature to think that a second season will be confirmed, though stranger things have happened in the anime world to date. Should the anime continue, there are plenty more stories to adapt from the manga.

Big Lock

Blue Lock is promising to reveal a big announcement in the next issue of Shonen Magazine which will arrive later this month, which might be more related to the manga than the anime itself as new chapters continued to be released on a semi-regular basis:

An important announcement for Blue Lock will be revealed in Weekly Shonen Magazine #2/3 2023 issue pic.twitter.com/OQzes4GLyx — Blue Lock (@BlueLockManga) December 2, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Blue Lock, you can stream the first episodes of the soccer series on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing an official description of the cutthroat anime:

"Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?"

Do you think Blue Lock has become successful enough to receive a second season from Eight Bit Studio? Could it be a contender for best new anime of 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of sports anime.