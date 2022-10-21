Blue Lock Reveals English Dub Cast, Release Date
2022's Fall Anime Season is a crowded one, which is great news for anime fans, but makes the competition that much more difficult not just for returning franchises like My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Mobile Suit Gundam, but also for new series entering the ring in Chainsaw Man and Blue Lock. With the idiosyncratic soccer anime seeing some of Japan's best up-and-coming soccer players competing in a game that might stop them from playing the sport forever, and the English Dub for this new anime adaptation is right around the corner.
Blue Lock first premiered as a manga series in 2018 from creator Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, and while we've seen countless sports anime such as Haikyuu, Hajime no Ippo, and Slam Dunk follow promising countless athletes during their journeys, this soccer story takes things up a notch in a competition that is quite like Battle Royale and/or Squid Game.
Kick For Your Life
Blue Lock's English Dub will arrive shortly on October 22nd, offering the series to scores of new viewers who might be avoiding subtitles and the franchise has revealed the English cast that will help in bringing the anime adaptation to life:
- Ricco Fajardo (Mirio in My Hero Academia) as Isagi
- Derick Snow (Shinra in Fire Force) as Ego
- Drew Breedlove as Bachira
- Alex Hom (Yoshida in Higehiro) as Kunigami
- Aaron Dismuke (Senku in Dr. STONE) as Chigiri
- Lee George (Appare in APPARE-RANMAN!) as Gagamaru
- Alejandro Saab (Miyamura in Horimiya) as Sae
- Matthew David Rudd (Atsushi in Shoot! Goal to the Future) as Baro
- Kasi Hollowell (Olivia in The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) as Anri
- Kyle Igneczi (Bisco in SABIKUI BISCO) as Igarashi
- Aaron Campbell (Gauma in SSSS.DYNAZENON) as Raichi
- Mark Allen Jr. (Souta in My Senpai is Annoying) as Kuon
- Anthony DiMascio (Fudo in Love After World Domination) as Iemon
- Spencer Liles (Takumu in Aoashi) as Naruhaya
- Jesse Pinnick as Imamura
- David Matranga (Yuichi in Tomodachi Game) as Ikki
- Monty Thompson (Narrator in Love After World Domination) as Okawa
- Garrett Schecnk (Go-Shirakawa in The Heike Story) as Buratsuta
- Bill Jenkins (Sebas in Overlord) as Issei
- Katie Stone as Iyo
- Blake Shepard (Soma in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) as Kira
- Cole Feuchter (Asakura in Ishida and Asakura) as Tada
If you haven't had the chance to dive into Blue Lock, the first two episodes are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, with the official description of the unique sports anime reading as such:
"Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?"