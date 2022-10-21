Blue Lock Reveals English Dub Cast, Release Date

2022's Fall Anime Season is a crowded one, which is great news for anime fans, but makes the competition that much more difficult not just for returning franchises like My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Mobile Suit Gundam, but also for new series entering the ring in Chainsaw Man and Blue Lock. With the idiosyncratic soccer anime seeing some of Japan's best up-and-coming soccer players competing in a game that might stop them from playing the sport forever, and the English Dub for this new anime adaptation is right around the corner.

Blue Lock first premiered as a manga series in 2018 from creator Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, and while we've seen countless sports anime such as Haikyuu, Hajime no Ippo, and Slam Dunk follow promising countless athletes during their journeys, this soccer story takes things up a notch in a competition that is quite like Battle Royale and/or Squid Game.

Kick For Your Life

Blue Lock's English Dub will arrive shortly on October 22nd, offering the series to scores of new viewers who might be avoiding subtitles and the franchise has revealed the English cast that will help in bringing the anime adaptation to life:

Ricco Fajardo (Mirio in My Hero Academia) as Isagi

Derick Snow (Shinra in Fire Force) as Ego

Drew Breedlove as Bachira

Alex Hom (Yoshida in Higehiro) as Kunigami

Aaron Dismuke (Senku in Dr. STONE) as Chigiri

Lee George (Appare in APPARE-RANMAN!) as Gagamaru

Alejandro Saab (Miyamura in Horimiya) as Sae

Matthew David Rudd (Atsushi in Shoot! Goal to the Future) as Baro

Kasi Hollowell (Olivia in The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) as Anri

Kyle Igneczi (Bisco in SABIKUI BISCO) as Igarashi

Aaron Campbell (Gauma in SSSS.DYNAZENON) as Raichi

Mark Allen Jr. (Souta in My Senpai is Annoying) as Kuon

Anthony DiMascio (Fudo in Love After World Domination) as Iemon

Spencer Liles (Takumu in Aoashi) as Naruhaya

Jesse Pinnick as Imamura

David Matranga (Yuichi in Tomodachi Game) as Ikki

Monty Thompson (Narrator in Love After World Domination) as Okawa

Garrett Schecnk (Go-Shirakawa in The Heike Story) as Buratsuta

Bill Jenkins (Sebas in Overlord) as Issei

Katie Stone as Iyo

Blake Shepard (Soma in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) as Kira

Cole Feuchter (Asakura in Ishida and Asakura) as Tada

If you haven't had the chance to dive into Blue Lock, the first two episodes are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, with the official description of the unique sports anime reading as such:

"Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?"

Via Crunchyroll