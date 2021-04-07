Boruto Assembles the Kage for Naruto's Biggest Meeting Yet

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hasn't just introduced us to a ton of new ninjas within the next generation of the Hidden Leaf Village, it has aged some of our favorites from the original series of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden respectively, with Naruto Uzumaki having to take the lead as the Seventh Hokage. With the latest episode of the anime having Naruto gathering the Kage together to decide what should be done with Kawaki, the vessel of the Kara Organization who has made a splash in the anime since first encountering the members of Team 7.

A "Kage Summit", for those who might not be familiar, brings together the top ninjas in the Ninja world which include the likes of the Hokage, Kazekage, Mizukage, Raikage, and Tsuchikage respectively, which represent Konoha, the Sand Village, the village of the Mist, the Hidden Cloud Village, and the Hidden Stone Village. The seventh Hokage brings together the ninja not only to keep them informed of the battle against Kara and Konoha's recent acquisition of Kawaki, but also for guidance on what he should do moving forward when it comes to this strange young ninja whose power seems to dwarf that of most of the ninja of the Hidden Leaf.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

Thanks to Naruto's background with the nine-tailed fox, he decides to give Kawaki a place within the Hidden Leaf Village, which both Gaara and the other Kage agree is for the best all things considered. With Gaara and Naruto's history as pariahs within their own village, they know how dangerous it can be in treating people the wrong way and are hoping not to make that mistake with Kawaki.

Ironically, the Kage Summit also once again showed us how Naruto uses his ninja skills as the Seventh Hokage, creating a number of Shadow Clones to help him accomplish everyday tasks. While he is meeting with the Kages, he is also overlooking Kawaki's recovery, and later on, in the episode, he is shown addressing Boruto in a one-on-one conversation which also turns out to be a clone. Needless to say, this habit isn't ideal in maintaining relationships with loved ones or comrades-in-arms, but it does help Naruto be "everywhere at once".

What did you think of this latest meeting of the Kage?