Boruto Makes an Important Change to Naruto in Latest Episode

Boruto Uzumaki knows his father well, but it seems he doesn't know all there is to his pops. As millions of fans know, Naruto spent much of his life on the fringes trying to show the world his worth. He certainly succeeded in beating the odds, and it seems he is destined to help Kawaki do the same. And to do so, the anime just made an important change to Naruto that was long overdue.

The whole thing went down in episode 193 this week. Boruto checked in on Boruto and Kawaki as the two continue to navigate their newly joined fates. As for Naruto, the Seventh Homage got permission for his peers to house Kawaki in the Hidden Leaf, and he broke the news to Kawaki in a strange way.

If you have read the manga, you will know that Naruto was rather brusque in his meeting with Kawaki. The boy was told to behave under threat of punishment, and Naruto did not care to play around. In fact, he even leaned into his Kyuubi mode to intimidate Kawaki, and the threat worked in the end.

However, the anime did not revert to this bullish actions. Instead, Naruto was more understanding in his talk with Kawaki. While the boy was still as hard-headed as usual, Naruto was far more empathetic in his approach on screen. While he promised to keep Kawaki in line, Naruto kept his power to himself as he leveled with Kawaki, and the moment seems to be a hit with fans.

After all, Boruto has spent plenty of time on screen making Kawaki a more empathetic and likable character than the manga did. It has given the character room to become a fighter we can sympathize with, and his parallels with Naruto are hard to overlook. Their uncanny pasts will now inform the future of the Hidden Leaf, and Naruto hopes to help Kawaki without bringing any sort of hammer down.

