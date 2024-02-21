Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Cliffhanger Teases New Naruto Cameo





Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has thrown some major challenges at Boruto Uzumaki thanks to the events involving Kawaki, Eida, and the remnants of the Kara Organization. In the latest story arc of the Naruto franchise, Boruto hasn't just needed to fight against former friends turned opponents, but he's had to do so without the assistance of his father, Naruto Uzumaki. While the Seventh Hokage is still dealing with a tough scenario that was put into place by Kawaki, the former star of the series might have a big comeback in the near future.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 7, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The start of the latest manga chapter saw Boruto Uzumaki fighting against his former ally in Team 7, Mitsuki. Thanks to the spell placed on the ninja world by Eida, a good number of ninjas believe that Boruto not only killed Naruto and Hinata, but was never their biological son to begin with. As Konoha now sees Kawaki as the son of the Seventh Hokage, Boruto is attempting to right the wrongs of this new world while also encountering quite a few unexpected ordeals.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Will Naruto Return?

Luckily, Boruto has retained some major allies as he traverses this wild new landscape. Sarada Uchiha, Koshin Koji, and Sasuke Uchiha have had his back in the Two Blue Vortex, with an unexpected ally emerging in recent entries. The current Hokage of Konoha is Shikamaru, the former right-hand man to Naruto who has stepped up to the plate in the Seventh's absence. Realizing that something was awry in the world, the replacement Hokage is now in touch with Boruto Uzumaki and aiding in making the world as it once was.

In their telepathic conversation, the current leader of the Hidden Leaf and Boruto have a conversation wherein the idea of saving Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata comes into play, "If I were you, I'd be thinking about rescuing Naruto and killing Kawaki." Unfortunately, Boruto won't have Shikamaru's help for long, as Eida's spell will eventually cause him to forget what he learned as it has apparently done several times in the past. While Boruto might be looking to free his parents, he is going to need to remain a fugitive to do so.

Do you think the Seventh Hokage will be returning to the series sooner rather than later?