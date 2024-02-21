Boruto Reconciles With Mitsuki in Emotional New Scene

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now working its way through setting the stage for the new status quo following the series' time skip, and the newest chapter of the series has brought Boruto Uzumaki and Mitsuki back together in a surprising fashion! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been spending its first few chapters so far reveal how much the Hidden Leaf Village has changed since Kawaki had Eida use her Omnipotence powers to change everyone's memories to think that Kawaki is Naruto's true son, and Naruto himself had been killed by Boruto. This means Boruto has a huge target on his back.

He's being targeted as a fugitive of the Hidden Leaf Village, and that means Boruto's former friends and closest allies have turned against him. This unfortunately includes Mitsuki, who's turned his intense love for Boruto into an intense love for Kawaki. But this has also caused some confusion in his heart as Kawaki doesn't give him the same bright feeling that his mind is telling him it does, and this causes Boruto and Mitsuki to have quite the emotional confrontation in the newest chapter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto and Mitsuki Reunite

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 picks up shortly after Mitsuki uses his full Sage Mode power to hunt down Boruto. But it's revealed that Mitsuki's starting to doubt his dedication to Kawaki because he doesn't quite make him feel the way as he should feel with Boruto (thought Mitsuki himself doesn't know why). When catching up to Boruto, Mitsuki explains that he knows Boruto is too strong for Kawaki and it would thus put Kawaki in danger. So Mitsuki wants to handle it himself.

But through the fight, Boruto starts to notice that Mitsuki is feeling these doubts. It's here that Boruto explains to him that it's because he is Mitsuki's sun and not Kawaki. Boruto is the person that Mitsuki had dedicated so much love to, and Mitsuki himself does not want to accept that. It's far from Mitsuki realizing that something is wrong, but it's the first step to Mitsuki figuring out that Kawaki is not the person he believes him to be.

Do you think Mitsuki will remember that Boruto is someone he loves instead of Kawaki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!