Naruto Reveals a Startling Truth to Eida's Omniscience

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is continuing to set the stage for its new status quo following the time skip, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed a new truth behind Eida's Omniscience ability! With the final chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kawaki had Eida use her Omniscience ability to make the Hidden Leaf Village not only believe that Kawaki was Naruto's real son, but that Boruto had killed Naruto. It's turned Boruto into a fugitive in the village, and despite it being three years since then, this ability has been continuing to the point where everyone believes Kawaki's version of their memories.

But while Eida's omniscience ability seemed to be already a godlike kind of ability that would be tough to contend with, there's another reason why that it's been holding strong for three years. As Boruto explains (much to Shikamaru's shock), even learning about the concept of Eida's omniscience ability does not stick around in their memory. One of its powers is to fade over time and make a person even forget that they are currently under Eida's spell. It's that terrifying of an ability.

Boruto: Eida's Omniscience Secret Revealed

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 sees Shikamaru discussing more of the real truth with Boruto, and Boruto fills in Shikamaru that due to Eida's omniscience ability they have all lost their original memories. But Boruto tells Shikamaru not even to bother figuring out how this ability works as Shikamaru's going to forget all about it anyway. He explains that Sarada and Sumire have tried telling Shikamaru about it all before, but omniscience means that he slowly forgot about it as the concept does not stick around in his memory.

It means that Shikamaru's going to have to believe Boruto's word on faith alone without any proof, though it also seems different this time around as Boruto is surprised to find out that Shikamaru figured out something was wrong all on his own. There's no way to reverse all of this as those memories are very real to all of them, so it means that Boruto has to somehow settle things with Kawaki while being an enemy of the village.

