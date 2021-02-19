Boruto Kills a Major Naruto Character

✖

While many were predicting that Naruto's days were numbered in the pages of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, things didn't exactly turn out as planned but the series has killed one of the biggest, original character that was introduced early in the series. With the battle against the Kara Organization changing drastically as a result of recent chapters, it seems as if the Hidden Leaf Village will never be the same following Chapter 55 of Masashi Kishimoto's epic Shonen franchise and fans just might shed a few tears when it comes to the now-deceased character.

Big Warning. If you don't want this major death in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 55 spoiled for you, turn back now as we will be diving into serious spoiler territory on this one.

In order to defeat Jigen in a previous chapter, Naruto had to use a new form that gave him more power from the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama, than ever before, but that transformation came with a heavy cost. While the Seventh Hokage believed that this power-up would claim his own life, it turns out that the transformation would in fact take the life of the Kyuubi residing with himself. In a heartbreaking moment, Naruto and Kurama have a heart-to-heart before the nine-tailed fox passes from this world and drastically changes the future of the Hidden Leaf Village as a result.

"Well, I guess this is it. I've got to go, but be real careful. You ain't gonna have superhuman strength anymore. So if you overdo it, you'll end up joining me in no time. But until that day comes, you be well Naruto."

(Photo: Shueisha)

These are the last words that Kurama utters before passing on from this world, leaving Naruto without the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox for the first time. Though Naruto originally couldn't control the power inside of himself, the latest years of the series have shown a Hokage who was at peace with Kurama, despite the fact that the Kyuubi was responsible for the death of his parents. Though we don't know how this will change the future of Konoha, it does indeed arrive as one of the biggest deaths of the franchise to date alongside the likes of Jiraiya and Neiji.

What did you think of Kurama's death scene? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.