Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generations New Manga Chapters Are Here

Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapters have landed for each of these Shonens' respective manga series and they might just be the biggest entries for either series yet. Though Dragon Ball Super continues the new arc of the Granolah The Survivor Arc by giving the intergalactic bounty hunter a big ace up his sleeve, the latest chapter of Masashi Kishimoto's ninja epic will certainly have fans talking as Konoha loses one of its biggest characters to date, showing that the return of the series creator as a writer certainly had big things in store for readers.

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Konoha is now reeling from one of the biggest losses that the Hidden Leaf Village has seen in the sequel series following the insane battle against Jigen. With the Kara Organization's leader now out of the picture, Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto have to deal with the ramifications of what was needed in order to defeat Jigen and the ninja world will definitely never be the same again. Prep yourselves Shonen lovers because this latest entry is definitely a tear-jerker as we say goodbye to an unexpected mainstay of the series since its very beginning.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, the journey of the intergalactic bounty hunter named Granolah continues and gives us a shocking new revelation that changes how the universe of Saiyans operates. Following Granolah's discovery that both Freeza and the Saiyan race had survived, he is now on a mission to avenge the loss of his race, the Cerealians. On top of this, Vegeta is currently training alongside the God of Destruction, Beerus, in a bid to catch up to the insane power boost that Goku has received following his mastery of Ultra Instinct.

Needless to say, these are definitely two of the biggest installments for either series, with their respective universes changing fundamentally as a result of these chapters. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime currently covering the Vessel Arc and Dragon Ball Super's still on hiatus, we may have to wait for some time to see these events covered but rest assured, they'll be worth the wait.

What event blew you away the most from these latest chapters for Boruto and Dragon Ball Super?