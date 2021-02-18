Naruto Trends Globally After a Shocking Rumor Surfaces
Naruto knows how to get fans riled up when called upon, and that is proving true today. If you look on Twitter, there is a good chance you will see the anime trending. The entertainment topic is being tweeted at a rapid pace thanks to some alleged spoilers for the manga, and if they are true, then the franchise is about to usher in a new era thanks to one shocking death.
So you have been warned in full! There are likely spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 55 below! Proceed at your own risk:
We will not discuss the spoilers in-depth, but it seems fans are being led to believe a major hero dies. The alleged leak promises that Kurama is killed in this chapter in the fallout of Naruto's latest Kyuubi form. The so-called Baryon mode was said to be deadly to the Hokage as well as his tenant. But as the new rumors say, it seems only Kurama is killed amidst this whole ordeal.
As you can see below, fans are freaking out over the idea of Kurama's death. The character may have started as a bad guy, but he has since become a beloved part of Naruto's origin. The backstory given to the Tailed Beasts endeared them to many, and Kurama's shift into a hero has been widely celebrated by fans. Now, those very same supporters are saying farewell to the beast, and they are unsure if he will ever return.
What do you make of this trending topic? Did you ever expect Kurama to go away...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Ow Ow Ow
Kurama: Have a good life Naruto
All of the sudden all the memories of him and Naruto flash before my eyes pic.twitter.com/rUGnf3QmGf— 𝔾𝕚𝕗𝕥𝕖𝕕 🌘 (@giftedweeb) February 18, 2021
Was It Worth It?
I'm like why Kurama from Naruto trending.— Thatboykp (@thatboykp) February 18, 2021
Me finding out.... lmao I hate boruto should've just let Naurto ended the way it did smh. pic.twitter.com/Mu1dqimfcI
Anything But This
Me after I found out why Kurama trending pic.twitter.com/tr3GDi0Aub— illusiveBeast🐝🖤💛 (@illusiveBeast) February 18, 2021
You Do You
Kurama just died. F-ck it, I’m just gonna pretend Naruto ended after Shippuden pic.twitter.com/g5pgtWQ1lr— Sai⁷🧃 (@SaintSaii) February 18, 2021
This Is Going to Hurt
#borutochapter55spoilers#borutoch55spoilers
Me reading the. Me watching— Noodle (@NoodleEST) February 18, 2021
Manga about. Vs It animated in
Kurama. Like 2 years pic.twitter.com/52CNZrqM6R
Please, No
Naruto really lost his parents, jiraya and now kurama #BorutoChapter55spoilerspic.twitter.com/hCNRyODYU6— Vin♤ (@gusupatriarch) February 18, 2021
We're in Pain
"Have a good life, Naruto..."
- Kurama
Im not crying ☹ Goodbye Kurama pic.twitter.com/TjUDPFQ1X4— ᴀʏʙᴀɴᴛᴏᴛ 🔥 (@asdzxrrr) February 18, 2021
Forever in Our Hearts
We will gonna miss this hot tempered Kyubi 😭#Kurama— Naruto Facts (@blazzygee2) February 18, 2021
Naruto pic.twitter.com/vlZoxZUoCO