Naruto Trends Globally After a Shocking Rumor Surfaces

Naruto knows how to get fans riled up when called upon, and that is proving true today. If you look on Twitter, there is a good chance you will see the anime trending. The entertainment topic is being tweeted at a rapid pace thanks to some alleged spoilers for the manga, and if they are true, then the franchise is about to usher in a new era thanks to one shocking death.

So you have been warned in full! There are likely spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 55 below! Proceed at your own risk:

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

We will not discuss the spoilers in-depth, but it seems fans are being led to believe a major hero dies. The alleged leak promises that Kurama is killed in this chapter in the fallout of Naruto's latest Kyuubi form. The so-called Baryon mode was said to be deadly to the Hokage as well as his tenant. But as the new rumors say, it seems only Kurama is killed amidst this whole ordeal.

As you can see below, fans are freaking out over the idea of Kurama's death. The character may have started as a bad guy, but he has since become a beloved part of Naruto's origin. The backstory given to the Tailed Beasts endeared them to many, and Kurama's shift into a hero has been widely celebrated by fans. Now, those very same supporters are saying farewell to the beast, and they are unsure if he will ever return.

What do you make of this trending topic? Did you ever expect Kurama to go away...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.