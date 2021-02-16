Boruto Promo Teases the Fallout of Naruto's Deadly Form

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has its eyes set on a new chapter this month, and the clock is ticking down to the debut. February promises to wrap up Naruto and Sasuke's life-or-death feud with Isshiki now that he is dead. The pair still has Boruto's seal to deal with, but fans are confident everything will work out. You know, that is if Naruto lives through this arc's aftermath.

If you are caught up with the manga, then you will know Naruto Uzumaki is not doing too hot. The hero chose to use an all-new Kyuubi form during his battle with Isshiki, and he did so knowing it could mean death. Kurama warned his host that the form would surely spell death for Naruto, but few details were given on how. Now, a new promo is teasing the aftermath, and it is not anything good.

"After the battle to the death, Boruto and the others defeated Isshiki Otsutsuki and contained Momoshiki. But after Naruto's excessive use of his new mode, does something happen to his body," a new manga promo questions. (via Abdul_S17)

"Following the fierce battle, Naruto falls! What is the fate of him and the village...?!"

Clearly, Naruto is going to have some serious repercussions in the next manga arc. His latest Kyuubi form promised to take a toll, and it was not lying. There is a good chance Naruto's body has been irreversibly damaged by the form, so his chakra could be impacted. Of course, fans of the Naruto Shinden novels have their own theory. In one of the books, Naruto incurs a deadly blood cancer that Sasuke and Sakura must work together to cure. Netizens think the disease may be brought about by Naruto's new mode, and only time will tell if that theory is spot on.

What do you make of this new promo? Do you think Boruto is about to knock Naruto down a peg?