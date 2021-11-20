Boruto Brings Back A Major Naruto Transformation

The battle against the head of the Kara Organization, Jigen, took a heavy toll on the strongest ninjas of Konoha, with the biggest casualty of the fight being the Nine-Tailed Fox, who died as a result of Naruto employing the Baryon transformation. With Kurama no longer at the Seventh Hokage’s disposal, fans have been wondering just how powerful Naruto now is with the ace up his sleeve a thing of the past, though the latest installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed that the father of Boruto still has some serious tricks at his disposal.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 64, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the current arc of the manga, Boruto and Kawaki are facing down Code, the protege to Jigen who has taken the reins of the Kara Organization and is seeking revenge against those who killed his master. As Naruto and Shikamaru attempt to find the location of the young ninjas, the Seventh Hokage chats with his daughter, as she wonders if he’ll be able to make it back safely. It’s in this moment that Naruto employs the Sage Mode technique, the transformation he had learned while studying under Jiraiya, his now-deceased teacher.

Spotting Boruto and Kawaki’s chakra, Naruto sets out with his right-hand man, as Shikamaru beings to question how long he can sustain Sage Mode, especially now that the Nine-Tailed Fox is no longer residing inside of him. Stating that he can maintain the transformation much longer than he could before thanks to “the wisdom of age,” the last we see of the Seventh is him setting out to rescue his son and the latest addition to the Uzumaki Clan, Kawaki.

Naruto is still a force to be reckoned with even without Kurama, though readers are left wondering whether or not he’ll stand a chance against Code and the new members of Kara, considering how powerful they’ve appeared following the demise of Jigen.

What do you think of Naruto bringing back Sage Mode? How do you think the Seventh Hokage will fare against Code? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.