New Boruto And Dragon Ball Super Chapters Have Arrived





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Dragon Ball Super have released their latest manga chapters, with Konoha struggling against the advances of Code and the Z Fighters currently squaring off against a new threat following the fight against the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah. With each of these installments focusing on the fights of Boruto, Kawaki, Goku, and Vegeta, we also see some major developments in each of these Shonen universes that are sure to have some big ramifications on the lives of the combatants in the series created by Masashi Kishimoto and Akira Toriyama respectively.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78, which you can read here, focuses on the Heeters managing to get their wish from the Eternal Dragon of the planet Cereal. With the previous installment taking the opportunity to dive into the background of Goku’s father Bardock, as he saved the life of Granolah from both the Saiyans and the Heeters themselves, this new chapter takes the opportunity to see Goku and Vegeta square off against a very different villain. It seems that Granolah is no longer the strongest being in the universe, which is set to have some dire implications on not just the Z Fighters, but might throw a major bump in the road for Frieza.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64, which you can read here, continues the fight between Boruto and Code, with the son of the Seventh Hokage utilizing the power of Karma in order to battle against the new head of the Kara Organization. Another big revelation of this latest chapter is that we are able to see Naruto power-up without the use of the Nine Tailed Fox, showing that the current Hokage still has some tricks up his sleeve even if he can’t rely on the strength of Kurama.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super’s anime series is on hiatus, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime taking a break from the source material and instead telling a new chapter with the Chunin Exams making a comeback. Needless to say, when the Shonen television adaptations tackle these battles, anime fans are in for some of the hardest hitting moments of either franchise.

What do you think of these new chapters of two of the biggest Shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball and Konoha.