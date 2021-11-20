Naruto Releases Boruto Chapter 64 Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has released a special new promo for Chapter 64 of the manga series! The original manga series has finally made it beyond the fallout of the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and is now in the midst of its newest arc as Boruto and Kawaki have finally come face to face against Code. The final remnant of Kara had been waiting to make his move on Kawaki since the Hidden Leaf Village had heightened their security following the Otsutsuki invasion, and the newest chapter of the series has taken this intense new fight to the next level.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally launched its newest chapter, and with Chapter 64 of the series the fight against Code continues. It has reached a new phase as Boruto had seemingly re-awakened his Karma mark power with the previous chapter’s cliffhanger, and seemingly brought back Momoshiki Otsutsuki with it. To celebrate the release of the newest chapter, Shueisha has released a special promo for Chapter 64 of the series that teases much of its big action! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final moments of the previous chapter saw Boruto fully awaken his Karma power as a response to just how strong Code had become with the use of his, and Chapter 64 of the series makes good on this promise as the fight between the two begins in earnest. There’s still much that we don’t know about the full scope of Code’s abilities with Karma, and this provides the opportunity to see just how different Boruto’s boost with it is from Code’s since their two Karma seals have much different properties. But that’s not the only reason to catch up with the fight.

This fight seems like it is the start to a much bigger conflict as the scope of Code and Eida’s plan begins to reveal itself more with each new chapter of the series. There’s a lot needing to be answered in not only this newest chapter, but the rest to come. But what do you think? How do you like Boruto‘s newest chapter? How are you liking this new Code arc so far? What are you hoping to see in the manga next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!